After almost two months with the User Service Units closed by the health contingency, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) is preparing to resume activities tentatively on June 15 with mechanisms to avoid saturation and keep a healthy distance. Read: It has the best Mexican oil mix month in history

José Antonio Mejía, head of the User Service Unit, explained that in normal seasons they become so saturated that there are people waiting abroad, and now that weeks have passed without users of financial products being able to file their claims, they expect even more. influx.

“Although we are going to do a restart of activities, this should be progressively (). We are going to work through telephone appointments to avoid having the offices saturated because previously we were given that we had both the offices and part of the stairs “he explained.

Read: 50% complaints against the SAT rise

Read: Update your business to sell more, follow these tips

The Telephone Appointments model will be established at the national level as soon as it is possible to reopen the User Service Units.

In addition, they will implement Telephone Hearings: Telephone Conciliation (COT), both for new matters and for appointments already scheduled that were suspended.

Initially, it will operate for audiences with BBVA, Banamex, Santander, HSBC, Banorte, Scotiabank and Inbursa, in the Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Yucatán and Mexico City Units.

Additionally, the Condusef launched the Generalized Remote Assistance Module (MARGO) that will allow remote filing of complaints against Banking Institutions, AFORE, Insurers, Credit Information Societies, Regulated and Non-Regulated SOFOMs, Cooperative Savings and Loan Societies (SOCAP), as well as Popular Financial Companies (SOFIPO).

This as a complement to the Electronic Complaint Portal, which only accepts complaints by credit card, debit and payroll account for very specific reasons such as unrecognized charges.

The pilot program has already been working, but already formally on the first day (June), all claims will be able to be submitted remotely, “explained Mejía.

With MARGO, the Commission hopes to cover 90 percent of the cases remotely. The league to use it you can find the portal www.condusef.gob.mx.

In addition, for advice, online chat, the Telephone Service Center are available at number 55 53 400 999 and the mail asesoría@condusef.gob.mx.

Mejía added that despite the saturation, they will try to avoid increasing the time it takes to respond to claims.

“We must be working more or less on the terms that we have established in the law, which are going to be 20 business days. They are managing with the institutions to see the possibility that they can even serve us in a more agile way, that is, more fast, to give greater protection to the user “he explained.

However, he recommended that those who have a complaint file it as soon as possible to facilitate an early resolution.

.