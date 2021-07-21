Conductor de Hoy reveals the actresses he has dated

Today’s Conductor reveals the actresses he has dated | Instagram

Members did it again! The irreverent Unicable program ended up “confessing” to a host of the Hoy Program and making him reveal the name of the actresses he has dated.

The dear Paul Stanley ended up being “weighed down” by his partner Yordi Pink and José Eduardo Derbez on which were the actresses he has dated and among them a name emerged that really surprised many, that of the beautiful former host of Venga La Alegría, Tania Rincón.

Apparently Tania Rincón was a misunderstanding, since later the driver of Today He indicated that it was Tania Lizardi, to which Rosado replied that they surely made a very beautiful couple.

But definitely the name that caught everyone’s attention was the one that followed: Roxana Castellanos. Faced with this confession, Shanyk Berman, who was a guest on the television program, did not hesitate to question a bit.

The irreverent Shanyk asked if something strong had happened between Paul and Rox, to which with irony, Stanley replied that they only saw each other, before the obvious “yes”, the journalist questioned if it made him “rich”, question that the actor also preferred Do not answer.

What the actor of My dear inheritance did respond, where he shares credits with Castellanos, is that what happened between them happened a long time before they were together in this successful Televisa project.

The On Air Members had a lot of fun talking about the actresses they had dated; however, they tried to be chivalrous at all times and avoided naming names of people in compromising situations.