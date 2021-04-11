Condolences to Queen Elizabeth for her husband Felipe It is possible! | AFP

Before the regrettable departure of Philip of Edinburgh, many people would empathize with the feelings of the British monarch Queen Elizabeth, after the loss of her husband, so many fan royals would like the idea of ​​being able to express their condolences, there is a way and here we reveal it!

Although many people know the history of the couple they know that for Queen Isabel It would not be easy to say goodbye to the one who was his partner for 73 years, his first and only great love, for this reason, many followers of the British figure would like to express some words of consolation and this is possible thanks to today’s magical internet.

From the United Kingdom, a web page was enabled where anyone in the world can send a message to the mother of the Prince Charles of Wales, for these hard times.

To do so, you must click on this link which takes you to the official royal page, then scroll down the page and in the tab “Book of Condolence” (“Book of Condolence”) finally enter the legend “Send a message of condolence”.

To do this, you only need to write your full name and email and that is how in a very easy way you would send a message to the sovereign herself who until now, has already received countless condolences from the representatives of various nationalities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, gave emotional words that highlighted his great work, in which he referred, Felipe helped lead the royal family and the monarchy which gave great meaning “indisputably vital for the balance and happiness of our national life “.

It has also emerged that the British royal family has asked its citizens to consider making a donation to charities instead of leaving a floral tribute in memory of the duke, as suggested by one of the official messages.

Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philip of Edinburgh, “Earl of Merioneth“,” Baron Greenwich “, titles that were granted to him by his father-in-law when he married the then Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, on November 20, 1947.

Philip of Edinburgh, who was also granted the treatment of “Royal Highness”, was born under the appointment of “Prince of Greece and Denmark” which he kept until he became the companion of the princess until the departure of King George VI. , at which point the young woman and wife of the naval officer became the Queen of England.

It was just last November 2020 that the couple paid tribute to their 73rd anniversary together with a photograph that was taken of both of them in one of the residences.

The image shared on social networks in the official account of @TheRoyalFamily last 2020, showed the most veteran members of royalty, Elizabeth II and Felipe de Edimburgo, admiring a beautiful postcard made by one of their great-grandchildren, on the faces of Both were drawing a smile that showed the memories of their large family, relive the moment through this link.

During their life together, the head of state of 16 states that make up the commonwealth and the skilled “polo player” had four children, Prince Charles of Wales (future king), Ana, Andrés and Eduardo.

On April 9, he was remembered as a helpless child, a survivor of abandonment, a persevering athlete, prominent Navy officer, pilot, horseman, painter, husband and adviser to Elizabeth II, the most important figure in England, Philip of Edinburgh, He left at 99 years of age.

His departure occurred in a very peaceful way while he slept, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that was extended in the early hours of last Friday.