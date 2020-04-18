Condoleezza Rice, who was the US secretary of state during the second George W. Bush administration, stated Friday that the Chinese regime should be held accountable for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rice accuses the Xi Jinping government of covering up the start of the pandemic and argues that the move cost the world time that could have been used to prepare. “It is very difficult to get answers from China,” said the political scientist and former official in a report with Tom Gilligan, director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

“The Chinese did what authoritarian regimes do. They silenced those who tried to raise the alarm because they wanted time to create the narrative that would be blessed by the Communist Party of China, which means that the information probably had to go to Beijing before they could say anything. It is the nature of the system. It is a real problem, ”argued Rice.

He added: “Can you imagine those people being silenced in the United States or Germany or Brazil? No, it would have been known instantly that there was a problem.”

“The Chinese are trying to create a counter-narrative … to change the narrative about their initial responsibility not to confess what was happening to position themselves ‘We put ourselves in front of everything and this is how we help the world.’ This is how they want to change the story. We must not let it happen ”, he warned.

The former head of US diplomacy explained that “If you keep the focus on how this started, and China’s role in that, the regime will be embarrassed by that.”. And he concluded: “If you let sending personal protective equipment change the narrative to everything you have done, you will probably not make progress.”

In another passage of the interview, Rice outlined the steps she would take to make the regime accountable. “You have to talk to the Chinese and say, ‘They can’t continue doing this.’ They have to be more responsible partners, a more responsible power, given their weight now in the international system.”

And he was against imposing sanctions on the country, at least in the first instance: “I don’t think we want to impact the system more with more sanctions and more trade wars while the system tries to recover. So I would definitely try that method first. “

These statements by Rice are aligned with the position of the Donald Trump government, He has been very critical of the way in which China managed the pandemic in the country and questioned the transparency of the Chinese Communist Party in this regard. The criticism was backed on Friday by the United Kingdom and France, which warned that the country should give explanations to its counterparts.

London warned that the Asian giant will have to answer “difficult questions” after the crisis about the spread of the coronavirus, and assured that the cooperation with Beijing will not be able to continue “as if nothing had happened”. The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, for his part, believes that in China “things happened that we do not know.”

The United States has also questioned the origin of the virus, which China indicates took place in a market in Wuhan City. Both Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pentagon chief Mark Esper spoke about the version that the pandemic started when the virus accidentally escaped from a laboratory in the same city.

In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo affirmed that the Chinese Executive “knew about the virus before they decided to give information to the public” and accused him of hiding data.

“What we know,” he said, “is that this virus originated in Wuhan, China. We know that the Wuhan Virology Institute is only a few miles from where the market was. There are still many things to know. But they should know that the US government is working diligently to resolve this. “

For his part, Esper clarified that until now “there is no conclusive evidence” indicating that the virus originated in a laboratory, but promised that it will be investigated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “to date the source of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus (CoV) that causes COVID-19, is unknown.” All available data suggests that SARS-CoV-2 is of animal origin, and probably in bat, and “is not a laboratory-created virus,” according to the WHO.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump said that “the story is being heard more and more” from the Chinese laboratory, but offered no further information. “We are doing a thorough examination of this horrible situation to find out what happened,” he said.

Worldwide, more than 2 million people have been infected and almost 140,000 have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.