SUPPLEMENTARY HEALTH CARE – Since November 1, 2019, the complementary health care system replaces the complementary universal health cover (CMU-C) and the payment aid for a complementary health care (ACS). Can you benefit from this new mutual? What are the conditions ? We answer all your questions.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 04 novembre 2019 à 09h50] Exit CMU-C and ACS. These two state aids intended to reimburse health care were replaced on November 1, 2019 by the complementary health solidarity. The latter should, in theory, benefit 12 million people, according to Secretary of State Christelle Dubos. The new solidarity mutual fund is intended for modest people, whose incomes do not exceed a ceiling. Depending on the amount of your annual income, the complementary health insurance may be completely free or require a financial contribution from the applicant. A single person, for example, will not have to exceed 8,951 euros in income to access complementary health insurance free of charge. Between 8,951 and 12,084 euros in income, she will have to pay a contribution, the amount of which varies according to her age.

The complementary health care must allow modest people to access a “large basket of treatments with no leftovers and with a contribution level zero or limited“, argued the Ministry of Health. But what does complementary health solidarity include? Concretely, you do not pay for consultations with a general practitioner, a dentist (check-ups, cavities and scaling), a masseur-physiotherapist, a nurse, a midwife – provided that the professionals you consult are approved. You also don’t pay for your pharmacy drugs, medical analyzes and radiology exams, if you have a prescription from a healthcare professional. If you are hospitalized, the daily rate is taken care of without limitation of duration. Finally, vou do not pay for glasses, dentures and hearing aids, if they are part of the 100% health care basket, for which the remaining dependents remain significant.

With the health professional, the beneficiary of the complementary health solidarity has no steps to perform. Just present your up-to-date Vitale card. As a reminder, you can go to the pharmacy. Most establishments provide terminals. If this is not the case, the pharmacist himself can perform the operation.

Your eligibility for complementary health care depends on your income annual. In detail, the income received over the last twelve months (wages, retirement pensions, alimony, financial aid, earnings from games, sale of objects) before the request are taken into account. Here are the income limits not to be exceeded:

Resource ceiling in mainland France

Number of persons

Supplementary solidarity health ceiling without financial contribution

Additional annual solidarity health ceiling with financial contribution

1 person

€ 8,951

€ 12,084

2 persons

€ 13,426

€ 18,126

3 people

€ 16,112

€ 21,751

4 people

€ 18,797

€ 25,376

Resource ceiling in the overseas departments outside Mayotte

Number of persons

Supplementary solidarity health ceiling without financial contribution

Additional annual solidarity health ceiling with financial contribution

1 person

€ 9,962

€ 13,449

2 persons

€ 14,944

€ 20,174

3 people

€ 17,932

€ 24,209

4 people

€ 20,921

€ 28,243

Are you one of those who will have to pay a financial contribution? The latter is set according to your age. The older you get, the higher it will be. Here are the required participation amounts:

You are under 29 : 8 euros per month

You are between 30 and 49 years old : 14 euros per month.

You are between 50 and 59 years old : 21 euros per month.

You are between 60 and 69 years old : 25 euros per month.

You are over 70 : 30 euros per month.

To find out if you can benefit from the complementary health insurance, you can also use the simulator set up by Health Insurance, here. You will need to describe your residence, your family situation and the resources of your household. You will then get a simulation. The complementary health solidarity request must be made via the Cerfa form n ° 12504 * 08, available here, or by connecting to your ameli account.

The procedures to obtain the complementary health solidarity differ whether you proceed by Internet or via the paper form. In the first case, you must go to your improved account and go to the “My steps” section. You will need to enter your Caf recipient number, confirm the composition of your household, attach the justificatives ((tax notice, local tax notice – housing tax and property tax, if you are an owner – and certificate of inferred resources if you have applied for an RSA) necessary and choose the managing body. If you prefer the paper form, download the application document here. Fill it out, sign and date it and attach the supporting documents before sending it to your health insurance fund.

Employers (except individual employers) have the obligation to offer complementary collective health to their employees. Since January 1, 2016 The contributions to the company mutual insurance company are paid for half by the employer and half by the employee.

It will soon be possible to cancel complementary health insurance, at any time and free of charge, after one year of contract. The Parliament in fact adopted a measure going in this direction on July 4 and which should be implemented at the latest on December 1, 2020. This measure results from a decision of the Head of State, in the middle of the yellow vests crisis . Supplementary health contracts are generally for one year.

Newsletter



The complementary health insurance should normally send you a letter each year to warn you of the expiry date of the contract. To terminate your contract, you must send a registered letter of cancellation from the mutual insurance company with acknowledgment of receipt to the body. If the due notice is received 15 days before the deadline, the insured has 20 days to send his registered mail.

The online cancellation service