Condemnation, fire, Gulf of Mexico, activists, politicians, risk

MEXICO CITY.

Faced with the fire caused by the rupture of an underwater gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, led by Pemex, environmental activists and international officials condemned the incident and called for an investigation.

Activist Greta Thunberg referred to the event as a sign of the legacy that the fossil fuel industry is leaving to future generations.

In a post on Twitter, the young Swede lashed out at world leaders who call themselves “climate leaders” despite clinging to the use of polluting energies.

Meanwhile, the people in power call themselves climate leaders as they open up new oil fields, pipelines and coal power plants, granting new licenses to explore future drilling sites. This is the world they are leaving us, ”he wrote.

The images of the fire eye on the surface of the Gulf went viral on social networks, generating criticism at the international level.

For US Senator Bernie Sanders, it is urgent to end dependence on fuels such as oil and gas.

The US senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders urged not to call him radical when he demands “to end our dependence on fossil fuels. This (the fire) is radical, ”he also referred on Twitter, citing the video of the fire-fighting work, which, according to Pemex, began at 5:15 am on Friday and was extinguished at 10:45 am.

Marcelo Mena-Carrasco, former Chilean Minister of the Environment, criticized the Mexican government, which, he said, “has turned its efforts towards oil and has stopped having climate ambition.”

Spanish deputy Íñigo Errejon asserted that “it was not an inevitable tragedy, but a model whose fuel is the destruction of the planet.” Novelist Mauricio Schwarz even questioned the sale of the Deer Park refinery to Mexico. “For this reason in Texas a deputy fears that Pemex cannot guarantee safety around the Deer Park refinery and is asking that the purchase not be authorized,” he said on the same social network.

Actor Mark Hamill, famous for the Star Wars saga, tweeted: “If this isn’t a sure sign of the apocalypse, I don’t know what it is,” referring to the flames over the sea.

AMU