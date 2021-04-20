Conde de God 2021: Tsitsipas: “I would settle for having half of Nadal’s titles in Barcelona”

Updated 04/20/2021 – 13:27

Stefanos Tsitsipas arrives at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell as champion of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000. The Greek, after defeating Andrey Rublev in the final last Sunday, is the leader of the annual qualification that gives a ticket to the Turn Masters Cup. Tsitsipas, who will debut tomorrow against the Balearic Jaume Munar, spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Presence in Barcelona. “I have only played three times here, but I have the feeling that there have been many more. We have a great draw and it will be interesting for me to see where I can go. I want to continue scoring points in the coming weeks.”

Number one of the 2021 Race. “It is good news for my hope that I stay in the top three until the end of the season. It will be the beginning of a big change.”

The figure of Nadal. “I remember that the first time we played was precisely in God, in the final of 2018. It is true that I lost, but I learned a lot from the defeat. It is incredible that I have won 11 times here. I am satisfied with half of their titles “.

Options to win a ‘Grand Slam’. “I see myself with possibilities, but one thing is to think about it and the other to do it. I saw Nadal, Federer and Djokovic play as a child in the big tournaments and now I’m playing the games against them.”