Conde de God 2021: Tsitsipas goes to the quarterfinals and Bautista yields to Sinner for the third time

Stefanos Tsitsipas, finalist of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in his first participation in 2018, goes for the title three seasons later. Established as the best player of this season, the Greek went to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona tournament this Thursday after defeating Alex de Miaur 7-5 and 6-3.

Tsitsipas not only wins but convinces. And it is that he chains seven victories without giving up a set. Felix Auger-Aliassime, who started working with Toni Nadal last week in Monte Carlo, will be his next opponent for a spot in the semi-finals.

For his part, Roberto Bautista lost again for the third time this season to Jannik Sinner. The Italian is officially already the black beast of the Castellón. Sinner, who this week has released his condition of the world ‘top20’, passed the round with a score of 7-6 (9) and 6-2. They are seen with Andrey Rublev, in a duel that can be repeated many times in the immediate future.