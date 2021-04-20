Conde de God 2021: The fans, ‘on center court’

Updated 04/20/2021 – 11:55

With renewed strength and with more enthusiasm than ever. This is how the recent edition, which reaches number 68, of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell – Conde de God Trophy has started, after last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899 and the Ciudad Condal will return to live in first person the best tennis of a tournament that has been erected in an essential date of the clay court season.

The names that come to Barcelona this year prove it. A total of 11 Top 20 tennis players ATP will be this year. Among them, Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsisipas, main claims of this year’s painting.

MEET & GREET

This year, in addition to being able to follow the tournament through digital channels, fans can follow you on social media, and using them they will be able to fulfill what is sure the dream of many tennis fans: meet in person and speak with a tennis player from the tournament.

To participate in the exclusive Meet & Greet initiative, you just have to upload a photo of yourself in this year’s tournament, or a photo of the tournament that you like with it. hashtag #BCNOpenBSLover; mention our profile @Sabadell Bank and the tournament profile @BCNOpenBS; and also mention two friends with whom you would like to live the Meet & Greet.

Tomorrow, April 21, the organization will announce the lucky person who will be able to enjoy next Friday 23rd an exclusive Meet & Greet and chat with one of the quarterfinal winning tennis players accompanied by two of his friends.

How to participate in the Open Banc Sabadell Meet & Greet

You have until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow to do it . As an essential requirement, participation must be made through a public account. In the case of Instagram, only the images uploaded in the feed will be counted, therefore the stories do not work.