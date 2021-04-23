Conde de God 2021: Sinner knocks out the fourth top-10 of his career and is the youngest semi-finalist since Nadal in 2005

Updated 04/23/2021 – 15:05

The future of tennis has a name of its own: Jannik Sinner. The results support Jannik Sinner’s candidacy to become the natural replacement of the ‘Big Three’ at the top of tennis.

The Italian, holder of two ATP titles at 19, has qualified for the first time this Friday for the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. His latest victim was Andrey Rublev, with a score of 6-2 and 7-6 (6), in 1 hour and 36 minutes. He is the earliest among the four best of God since Rafael Nadal in 2005 in what was the first of the 11 crowns in the brick dust of RCT Barcelona.

Rublev came to play the final of the 1,000 Masters in Monte Carlo on Sunday and no one has won more matches than him in 2021. Despite this, he fell with the new sensation of the men’s circuit, that already caught the attention of Rafael Nadal in the brick dust of Roland Garros.

Riccardo Piatti’s pupil was the only one to face the 12-time champion of Paris with a ‘break’ advantage in the first two sets of his quarterfinal match.. Because of his potential and because he trains with the same intensity that he plays, Nadal chose him to share training sessions in the Adelaide bubble preparatory for the ‘Grand Slam’ of the Antipodes.

It is Sinner’s fourth win against a ‘top10’, the week he made his debut in the top 20 in the ATP rankings. The 19-year-old transalpine youngster does not care about the surface because he is competitive anywhere.

This season I won the Great Ocean Road Open, one of the tournaments prior to the Australian Open, and reached the final of the 1,000 Masters in Miami where only the Polish Hurkacz avoided his triumph. Sinner, who will have his best classification next Monday by ascending at least to the eighteenth ladder, will play his first semi-final of a 500 category competition with the winner of the duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.