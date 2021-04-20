Conde de God 2021: Ramos reloads the best junior in the world after a marathon of three hours and 11 minutes

Updated 04/20/2021 – 14:24

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the best junior in the world, is very good and more than going to be. However, always remember to Albert ramos. And it is that the Catalan defeated him in the land of Buenos Airres and has done it again this Tuesday in the first round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell with a score of 6-7 (2), 6-1 and 7-6 (2), in three hours and 11 minutes.

That means that, for now, the four Spaniards who have debuted have counted their matches by victories. Ramos, 46 from the lists at 33, joins Jaume Munar, Pablo Andjar and Bernab Zapata.

Jos Mara Daz’s ward, who has been training these days with Rafael Nadal, will be measured for a place in the eighth with Adrian Mannarino. The Frenchman became the seventeenth seed due to the loss at the last minute of Casper Ruud.

Albert’s ceiling in the God are the rooms in the 2013 and 2017 edition.