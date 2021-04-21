Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal: “When you come from losing a game there are always doubts”

Updated 04/21/2021 – 18:52

Rafael Nadal knew that he had not played at his best level despite his triumph that has given him the ticket to the round of 16 at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

Ivashka. “That he’s out of the top 100 is circumstantial. Today I don’t think he played at the level of his ranking. He played well and I didn’t do it and the game was tough and I accepted the challenge of fighting and running to win. I think games like today will help me get back to my best level. I’m a human being and when I lost the first set I was worried. ”

Dynamic “When you come from losing a game there are always a few days of doubts and I have to recover. I have trained better than I have played, but it is also true that I have gone from less to more in the game.”

Match rhythm. “I have competed very little in the last year and it was important to save this match in any way.”

Public presence. “For the most veteran the energy of the public is an important incentive

for us. It is vital that people get back on track. It’s a pleasure to play here and I’ve been trying my best to get through. It was a positive game. There is a big difference from Monte Carlo. I hope that soon the fans will return to the stands and enjoy the show. “