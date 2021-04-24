Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal-Stefanos Tsitsipas: schedule and where to see the God final on TV

Updated 04/24/2021 – 18:34

Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the first two seeds of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, will play this Sunday the final of the tournament in its 68th edition.

The duel will be a repetition of the one lived three years ago and that meant the eleventh wound of manacor in the land of God. Tsitsipas, who has just won the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters, has won the favorite poster by being the tennis player with the most points added this season.

Schedule and channel to see Rafa Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Conde de God final

The final match of God that will face Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas this Sunday, April 25, will begin at 4:00 p.m. and can be seen on live television through La 1 de TVE. Be in the second turn of the RCT Barcelona center court that bears his name.

Those in charge of commenting live on all the games will be Nacho Calvo and Arseni Prez, accompanied by technical commentators and Spanish extenistas Lex Corretja and Joan Balcells.