Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal regains world number two 42 days later

Updated 04/25/2021 – 20:02

It took Rafael Nadal just 42 days to regain second place in the ATP ranking that Daniil Medvedev took from him once the Russian won the title in Marseille and the Spaniard confirmed his withdrawal from the Acapulco tournament.

Medvedev has suffered what can be called stage fright as the second racket in the world. And it is that he barely reached the quarterfinals of the 1,000 Masters in Miami, being eliminated by Roberto Bautista, and was absent after the TMS of Monte Carlo when infected by coronavirus.

Nadal, as champion of Barcelona, adds 9,810 points while the Muscovite remains with 9,700. At the Mutua Madrid Open, second place is back at stake. The position on the charts is important ahead of Roland Garros, where the Spanish wants to avoid Novak Djokovic until a hypothetical final and therefore they must be the first two seeds.

Rafa is still a long way from Djokovic, the absolute leader of the men’s circuit despite his setback last week in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo and yesterday in the semi-finals in Belgrade.

His income with the Balearic is 2,153 points so he is guaranteed the reign at least until the conclusion of the French Open. And it is that until August it ensures 50 percent of the points of Madrid and the ‘Grand Slam’ of the grass.