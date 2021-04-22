Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal: “Playing the last three matches in three sets I take it as something positive”

Updated 04/22/2021 – 19:30

Rafael Nadal is still alive at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The Spaniard has been planted in the quarters after leaving sets in his first two games against Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori.

Nishikori. “I think he has played a great level of tennis and everything could happen. When he is able to play like this his ranking does not correspond to what he has. He needs to be well physically. Of course he can return to the ‘top10”.

Third set. “He was playing very clean in the second set and it was difficult to stop him. I changed directions. Happy with how I played, much better than yesterday.”

Problems with the service. “I think the serve is evolving well. I have served better than yesterday and in the important moments I have served a couple of times. I don’t think the serve will be a problem in the next two weeks. Winning two tough games I hope they give me that extra confidence. Playing three sets the last three games I take it as something positive. I have taken a step forward although it is clear that I need to continue improving. I have spent hours on the court and I have overcome important moments. I have won against an important rival ” .

Sensations “I am aware that I have played little in the last year and that I have to go through difficult times and I take up the challenge. The evolution in the games has been good. I am on the way and I know what the process is. Things do not come overnight. for other”.

Cameron Norrie, next rival. “He is complete and believes in himself. He is not going to give me anything. It is going to be a game that he will demand of me again. I take everything every game as a new opportunity to advance in the home tournament.”