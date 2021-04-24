Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal-Pablo Carreo: schedule and where to see the semifinal of God

Updated 04/24/2021 – 09:28

Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreo will play for the eighth time on the professional circuit. The previous seven fell on the side of the Balearic. Nadal is coming off winning Cameron Norrie in his quarters while Carreo defeated Diego Schwatzman.

Schedule and channel to see Rafa Nadal vs Pablo Carreo in the semifinals of Conde de God

The semifinal match of God that will face Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreo today, April 24, will begin at 4:00 p.m. and can be seen on live television through La 1 de TVE. Be in the second turn of the RCT Barcelona center court that bears his name.

The Count of God can be followed by Teledeporte. Broadcast in full the games played on the center court. As a novelty, this year one of the semifinals and the final of the doubles match will be seen.

The RTVE sports channel broadcast four games a day from Monday to Friday. And on Saturday, the two individual semifinals and one for doubles, and on Sunday the two finals, the individual at 4:00 p.m., can be seen on La 1 if there is a presence of any Spanish player.

Those in charge of commenting live on all the games will be Nacho Calvo and Arseni Prez, accompanied by technical commentators and Spanish extenistas Lex Corretja and Joan Balcells.