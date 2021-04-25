Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal lifts a match ball against Tsitsipas and adds the twelfth crown in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal has won the Conde de God trophy for the twelfth time after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas this Sunday by 6-4, 6-7 (6) and 7-5, in three hours and 38 minutes. Only on the clay of Roland Garros, up to 13 times, has he won more.

It did not matter if the Greek came angry for himas nine victories on clay without leaving a set that had allowed him to chain the title of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 and the final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

In the moment of truth, Nadal was once again the king of the land. He arrived in Barcelona with doubts and leaves with the feeling of being ready to face the remainder of the tour of brick dust and the attractive challenge of adding his fourteenth crown at the French Internationals. It will be the one that will allow him to break the 20 ‘Grand Slam’ that he shares with Roger Federer.

Tsitsipas did something almost no one does before starting a final: he trained at high intensity for up to 20 minutes before jumping into the arena. He had a protein shake prepared by his father Apstolos and came out like a cyclone and had two balls of 1-4. That is where he was able to change the outcome of the game.

The number one of the year had service points at 150 miles per hour and he did not wrinkle in long exchanges because of the confidence he has acquired with the one-handed backhand. When he managed to hit standing with his right, all the points fell from his side.

Nadal saved the fifth game and only allowed one more game to his opponent in the opening set. After 2-4, he will add the next five games to take advantage on the scoreboard and then.

Tsitsipas was not going to give up so easily because his winning character would not allow it. The script of the first set will be repeated with the second ‘break’ of the Hellenic in the third round. Rafa was penalized by an average speed on the second serve that did not exceed 135km / h.

It was the third time in the history of God that two players in the world ‘top 5’ met in the final. The protagonists meet the expectations of a full power station in the 1,000 locations allowed by the Catalan Government.

Two missed opportunities

The Spaniard did it again: he went from falling by 1-3 to ahead by 4-3. Tsitsipas I saved the first two final balls with a spike and a volley: 5-4 and 15-40. His winning character helped him. He put the five equal with four points in a row of pure talent. Then he wasted a 0-40 for 5-6. Stefanos will take the outcome to the ‘tie break’. At the third time he would force the tiebreaker set after a double fault by his opponent and a service point.

The forces were fair, but the Hellenic is 12 years younger and has been active all season. The first to break the opponent’s serve will have a lot of work done. Rafa played with the pressure of always going behind in the result. Tsitsipas had match point in the tenth game. He threw a backhand at the net. Nadal would have his chance in the eleventh. The fourth attempt will be the good one. Victory was his.

With practically no time to celebrate, the Mutua Madrid Open appears on the horizon. What is certain is that he will reach the Magic Box as the second racket in the world ahead of Daniil Medvedev.

Eighth of the year

On Monday Rafa was the eighteenth of Race 2021, which gives a ticket to the Turn Masters Cup, as a result of having played only two tournaments, and he is already eighth, ahead of Alexander Zverev.