Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal: “It is an emotional victory that has been decided by one or two balls”

Updated 04/25/2021 – 20:25

Rafael Nadal was especially satisfied to win a title again, the first of this season and the 87th of his career.

Triumph in Barcelona. “10 years ago playing here with 35 was unthinkable. It is a historic tournament and it is in my club. This victory can help me for what comes next. I have room for improvement in tension. It is an emotional victory and the truth is that I am very satisfied and happy I don’t hate losing, what I want is to win. “

Match. “In the second set I had two good options to close the match and in the tie break as well. You have to accept your mistakes and look ahead and that’s what I’ve done. has tipped the balance has been one or two points. ”

Victory. “Just playing here again means a lot after a year without people. Thank you for the love and support you have given me throughout my career. Playing for my club means a lot.”

Tsitsipas. “Congratulations Stefanos for the final and for the whole year. You have an incredible future and I wish you all the best. He is a candidate to win all the tournaments he plays.”

God. “It is one of the most historic tournaments and there is no club like it.”

Records. “I try not to look back too much. I will look at that when I retire. We live in the present and I try to be prepared for the immediate future.