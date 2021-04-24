Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal is inspired by Carreo and signs his twelfth final at God

Updated 04/24/2021 – 17:41

Rafael Nadal added his 451 victory over brick dust to sneak into his twelfth final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The previous 11 fell on their side. The manacor got rid of Pablo Carreo this Saturday by 6-3 and 6-2. It continues to be the scourge of his ‘Armada’ because he has won 136 of the 157 duels played against his compatriots. Eight of them went with the Asturian.

The game seemed conditioned by the fewer hours of rest for Carreo, who needed artificial light to finish his quarters with Diego Schwartzman on Friday. Nadal started as usual: serving after winning the toss and breaking his opponent’s serve immediately after.

Rafa’s doubts when serving caused him to accumulate two double faults in two games. Nonetheless, confirmed his advantage and placed a score of 3-0. His tennis had nothing to do with the one he showed in the first two rounds with Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori.

The champion of 20 majors knew perfectly the weak points of his adversary: ​​he did not stop punishing the backhand. The heat made the ball more alive and Nadal’s effects were multiplied. Carreo, with 5-1 down, reacted and had three options to be placed with 5-4 and service to sign the tables. The Spaniard closed the door on him.

In the continuation, Samuel Lpez’s pupil slipped in the first game that also fell on the side of his rival. It was the prelude to a clear defeat for one and a convincing victory for the other.

Of the 68 editions of God, in 40 of them there has been a local tennis player fighting for the crown. The organization will have the best possible final tomorrow because the first two favorites have arrived: Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas. It will be the repeat of the last round of 2018.

They have crossed paths eight times and the Spaniard dominates the precedents by six wins to two. What happens is that the Greek acted as executioner the last time, in the quarters of the Australian Open 2021 after coming back two sets.

The Spaniard, who started the tournament as the eighteenth racket of the year, is the tenth of the 2021 Race and will return to the world number two in the traditional ranking in case of lifting the trophy. And it is that he adds points by having surpassed his last result in God, which were the semifinals of 2019.