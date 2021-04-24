Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal: “I have taken steps forward, but I don’t know if it will be enough”

Updated 04/24/2021 – 17:57

Rafael Nadal, on the TVE microphones, was satisfied with his victory against Pablo Carreo, which allowed him to reach the twelfth final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and the first of this season.

Improvements in your game. “I still need some more things. It is a matter of tranquility. I lost in Monte Carlo playing badly. I had difficult days and I passed them. I won the first two games in a difficult way. Today, at times, I have done good things, but in others I have left short balls. I have been taking steps forward throughout the tournament “.

Another final at home. “It means a lot to be back in a final here in Barcelona.”

Tsitsipas, rival. “He comes from winning in Monte Carlo and is in the final of God playing at a high level. He is the best Tsitsipas I have seen and the most fit rival on the circuit. He is the number one of the year and little else can be said. game where I need to be 100 percent. I don’t know if I’ve taken enough steps forward to win tomorrow. I hope I’m ready. I have to play longer and with my forehand to his backhand so that he doesn’t play comfortable with his forehand. I hope to be inspired. For tomorrow I need a broader improvement to have real options. I have little to lose and much to gain. He may be the favorite and one has to take it. The law of life says that the new generation will gain more and more. those of us who are now less. We are lasting a long time.