Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal goes from less to more and is already in the semifinals of God

Updated 04/23/2021 – 17:59

Rafael Nadal goes from less to more and has planted this Friday for the thirteenth time in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. His latest victim has been Cameron norrie, with a score of 6-1 and 6-4, in 1 hour and 34 minutes. The time is far from the 2 hours and 19 minutes that was left in the two preceding rounds with Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori..

On a festive day in Catalonia, being the day of Sant Jordi, the sun shone and helped to multiply the effects of the 11 times champion of the tournament.

Norrie played as her ranking indicates. The 58th in the world is difficult to beat the world’s third and most brick-dust racket. And is that Cameron adds 13 wins on clay for Nadal’s 450. In the fourth game, the first of the two ‘breaks’ of the Spaniard arrived in a comfortable initial sleeve.

The only thing the British gave him was attitude and with that single weapon you don’t win a legend. He went ahead in the continuation with a 1-0. A mirage. The next serve he fit the third break that took away his options to continue advancing in the contest.

The doubts of the Balearic Islands appeared when nobody expected it. He went from having a 5-2 point to the rest to lose his service and see how the score reflected a 4-4. They have already yielded 12 times in the last four games on the clay tour.

Rafa is especially good at lefties. This is shown by the statistics: has won the last 18 games with players of these characteristics for a total of 108 victories and only 15 defeats.

The first favorite of the draw has 64 duels won at his club, matching the successful record of the US Open. Only at Roland Garros (100), Monte Carlo (73) and Australian Open (69) he raised his arms more times.

The manacor awaits the winner of the match that closes the day in the semifinal tomorrow between Pablo Carreo and Diego Schwartzman.

Tenth of the year

Nadal is two triumphs away from regaining second place in the ATP ranking held by Daniil Medvedev, convalescing from coronavirus. The eighteenth week of Race 2021 began, with only two tournaments played. He is tenth, ahead of the Norwegian Casper Ruud and immediately behind his compatriot Roberto Bautista.

Rafa equals the semifinals of the 2019 season when he yielded to Dominic Thiem and start to score points in the ticket rankings if another round passes. The Austrian ended up lifting the prestigious trophy and jumping into the club’s pool as tradition marks.