Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal gets tangled up against Nishikori and saves his pass to the God quarter

Updated 04/22/2021 – 18:35

Rafael Nadal He beat Kei Nishikori this Thursday to sneak into the tournament quarters for the fourteenth time with a score of 6-0, 2-6 and 6-2, in 2 hours and 19 minutes.

The balearic In his locker, he wrote down the 108th rosco of his career and placed one of Bjrn Borg in that historical ranking dominated by Jimmy Connors (195), Guillermo Vilas and Ivan Lendl (146), Manuel Orantes (115) and Andre Agassi (113). ).

Nadal, who arrived with doubts in the land of Barcelona, he has not cleared them in his matches with Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori. The Japanese stood up despite being in the light of the tennis player who won the God twice and was fourth in the ATP ranking.

Kei, the 39th on the charts, has a passivity on the court that makes one understand why this season he has lost more than he has won. Max Mirnyi’s pupil lost the first seven games and reaction out of nowhere helped also by the errors that came from the other side of the network.

The alarms sounded when the Japanese signed the tables, thanks to two ‘breaks’, and had a 0-40 at the start of the tiebreaker. It was then that the 11-time champion of God put attitude to lack of brilliance. His serve does not respond: has lost it 11 times in the last three commitments. And neither is his backhand that he does not find the right directions to open the track.

The lack of rhythm of competition takes its toll on his 34 years. I have never played less at this point in the season before. Nishikori had break options every time he was on the payback.

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​preside over the central box named after the legend of the racket. Nadal accelerated to victory with a definitive break in the fourth game of the tiebreaker.

He had two 5-1 balls, but still suffered to close the pass because he saved a 4-3 ball.

Rafa is especially good at playing for his club as shown by the fact that he already has 63 victories in the tournament, the same as he has at the 1,000 Masters in Rome. Only at Roland Garros (100), Monte Carlo (73), Australian Open (69) and US Open (64) did he win more.

A mystery to Norrie

The uncertainty and irregularity in the Balearic’s tennis makes the quarterfinal crossing against Cameron Norrie an unknown. The Brit benefited from David Goffin’s retirement when he led 6-0 and lost 3-5 thereafter.. They have met only once in the last edition of the Australian Open.

In Nadal’s 11 crowns in Barcelona, ​​the most he had given up was a set in two different editions.. At the moment, he has already lost two in as many games.