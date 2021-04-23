Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal finishes the match and goes to train! “I have gone to drop the body and prop up a number of things”

Updated 04/23/2021 – 19:07

Rafael Nadal was satisfied after reaching the first semifinals of this season. After falling in the quarters of the Australian Open with Stefanos Tsitsipas and in the same round of Monte Carlo against Andrey Rublev, the Balearic is among the four best of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

Match. “I think I played a good first set, with intensity and taking advantage with the right. In the second set, I did not play with the same intensity and I suffered at the end. Cameron does not make you feel comfortable on court and it is not easy to play. against someone like him. ”

Tennis status. “The reality is that I am in the semifinals for the first time this year. I am happy with how I have improved and I have to continue improving tomorrow. Every day I take something positive and today I have won in two sets. It is a process and I accept that challenge. No I am a person who takes exams every day. ”

Sinner, in the semifinals. “I haven’t seen the quarterfinal with Rublev. It’s not a surprise Jannik beat Andrey. Rublev’s tennis doesn’t bother him much.”

Paire, outside the Games for the French Tennis Federation. “I think he’s a good guy. I understand the frustrations of the players in recent months, but it is true that he has said some things that are not welcomed by people. I understand the decision.”

Train when finished. “I have gone to let go of my body to go home with more ease. I wanted to shore up a series of things. It is not the first time that I do it (in 2019 he did it after beating Struff also in the quarterfinals). The match has been shorter. and I’m in the process of getting to the level we want as soon as possible. These are things that can help me tomorrow. “