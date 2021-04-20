Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal: “Defeats like Monte Carlo put everyone in their place”

Updated 04/20/2021 – 14:51

Rafael Nadal completed his third day of training on the RCT Barcelona tracks on Tuesday. The Spaniard, accompanied by his two coaches, Carlos Moy and Francis Roig, is looking for solutions to the bad feelings he had with the backhand and with the service in the quarters of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 against Andrey Rublev.

Federer, at Roland Garros. “I knew it before and I think it is positive for him and for tennis in general.”

Sensations “I’ve done a couple of days of training and the competition is always a little different.”

Defeat of Monte Carlo. “The conclusions were clear from the beginning. Today’s Monte Carlo is past. And the defeats, even if they are not pleasant and positive, can put everyone in their place. Afterwards, doubts always come. We are in Barcelona, ​​of course. there are things to improve. The game with Rublev was strange. There are things that were wrong. An important month is coming so I try to avoid things affecting me too much. ”

A title before Roland Garros. “Of course it is easier to win at Roland Garros if you win tournaments earlier. The main objective for me is to manufacture the option of winning again.”

European football super league. “I do not have a clear opinion about it and I do not want to take false steps. It is clear that all sports have been hit by the current situation and it is logical that solutions are sought. I do not know who can be the beneficiary and it is difficult for me have a clear opinion. When I think about things, I try to be informed and now I am not. ”

Ivashka, first opponent. “The preview has just passed and I have already won matches in Marbella.”

Play at home. “Barcelona Tennis has been my club since I was 13 years old. I am always looking forward to playing in Spain and even more so after last year it could not be. The fact that there will be an audience is also important.”