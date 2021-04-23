Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal – Cameron Norrie: schedule and where to see the God’s quarterfinal match on TV today

Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie they face today April 23 at the Earl of God starting at 16 hours approximately in the match corresponding to the quarter finals from ATP Barcelona.

The eight best of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell are looking for the semifinals of the tournament today. Rafael Nadal will face Cameron Norrie, one of the sensations of British tennis along with Daniel Evans, Novak Djokovic’s executioner last week in Monte Carlo.

Nadal, world number three, look for the semifinals of God against 58 on the lists. To find the only precedent between the two, it is necessary to go back to the third round of the last Australian Open with the triumph of the manacor in three sets.

Schedule and channel to see Rafa Nadal vs Norrie of the Conde de God rooms

The match of God’s roomsto face Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie today April 23 will start at 16.00 hours and can be seen on live television through the channel Teledeporte. Be in the third turn of the RCT Barcelona center court that bears his name.

The Earl of God it can be followed by Teledeporte. Broadcast in full the games played on the center court. As a novelty, this year it will be possible to see one of the semifinals and the final of the doubles match.

The RTVE sports channel broadcast four games a day from Monday to Friday. And on Saturday, the two individual semifinals and one for doubles, and on Sunday the two finals, the individual at 4:00 p.m., can be seen on La 1 if there is a presence of any Spanish player.

Those in charge of commenting live on all the matches will be Nacho Calvo and Arseni Prez, accompanied by technical commentators and Spanish extenistas Lex Corretja and Joan Balcells.