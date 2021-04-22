Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal arrives under minimums to his gravel tour: never before had he played so little

Updated 04/22/2021 – 09:16

“The truth is that I have played little in recent times“, he said Rafael Nadal at the conclusion of his first victory at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell against Ilya Ivashka.

The numbers do not deceive and the Spaniard had never before appeared to dispute the God with less filming on his legs. He had barely played eight games until yesterday, with a record of six wins and two losses.

The back caused him to be erased from the ATP Cup, Rotterdam, Acapulco and Miami, and greasing a body at 34 is not the same as doing it in your twenties.

Nadal has noticed it in his preparatory training sessions in Manacor, with the aim of speeding up his movements on the track and, for this, to refine his muscles and lose weight.

In 2008, without going any further, appeared in Barcelona with 33 matches played. Until the current season to find the time he had played the least before his landing in Barcelona was in 2018 with 12 games.

It should be remembered that he injured his psoas ilaco in the quarters of the Australian Open with Marin Cilic and relapsed from injury afterwards before his debut at the Acapulco Open 500.

With the competition deficit in his hometown, Rafa faces this afternoon God’s round of 16 match against Kei Nishikori. Then the Mutua Madrid Open and Rome will come. Roland Garros (May 30 to June 13) is relatively far, having been delayed a week due to the confinement in France. There is room to see the best version of Nadal at the right time.

As a result of the few games behind him, ranks eighteenth in Race 2021, unprecedented at the end of April.