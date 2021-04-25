Conde de God 2021: Rafa Nadal and his button in Barcelona: 12 titles, 6,000 points and 3,387,060 euros

Updated 04/25/2021 – 19:57

Rafael Nadal added his thirteenth Roland Garros crown on October 11. Paris has historically been the most successful tournament in the Balearic Islands.

After the French Open, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell becomes the second in which it has achieved more titles with a total of 12. The manacor has added 6,000 points in his triumphs and has taken a loot of 3,387,060 euros.

That prize bag is still a long way from the 19,988,610 euros he won thanks to his 13 victories in the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land.

The pandemic has caused profits to be significantly cut. Without going any further, For beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2018 edition, he won a check of 501,700. This time, only 178,985 euros.