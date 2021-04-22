Conde de God 2021: Pablo Carreo accompanies Nadal in the rooms of God

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell started last Monday with 10 members of the ‘Armada’. After four days there are only two left in competition: Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreo.

The level of competition of the Open 500 barcelons is maximum and eight Spanish tennis players have already stayed on the road. Carreo seconded Nadal after closing the fourth day of competition with a convincing victory against his compatriot Bernab Zapata by 6-3 and 6-4. The Valencian, from the previous one, has signed his best performance in God and is approaching the goal of the ‘top100’.

A more ambitious challenge has Pablo,that seeks to return when before to ‘to p10’. It has been to get to the clay tour and find the best sensations. The results have not been long in coming: champion of Marbella, eighth finalist in Monte Carlo and now in the quarterfinals of Barcelona.

Tomorrow he will be measured for a place in the semifinals with Diego schwartzman, number nine in the ranking and that today has given a good account of Corentin Moutet by 6-4 and 6-2.