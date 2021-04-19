Conde de God 2021: Pablo Andjar, first Spanish victory on the opening day of God

Paul andjarAt 35, this Monday he became the first member of the ‘Armada’ to score a victory in the 68th edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The Cuenca has defeated Gilles Simon in three sets with a score of 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

Andjar, who has just lost the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 with the Australian Popyrin, used to enter the God his protected ranking that he had before an injury that forced him to stop a month. It is one of the new scoring rules of the ATP in the coronavirus era. For this reason, he was absent from the Miami Masters 1,000 and the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open.

His victory in the first round in Barcelona ensures the presence of a Spaniard in the round of 16 as his next rival will be Roberto Bautista, exempt from the initial round as the fifth favorite of the draw.

The Castellón was deployed to a high level at the beginning of his land tour in Monte Carlo. He yielded in the round of 16 to Andrey Rublev, a later finalist.

The first victory of the day corresponded to Jeremy Chardy, who acted as executioner of Teymuraz Basilashvili by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3.