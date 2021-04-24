Conde de God 2021: Nobody resists Tsitsipas: defeat Sinner and chain finals in Monte Carlo and Barcelona

Updated 04/24/2021 – 15:08

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the tennis player of the moment, has qualified this Saturday for his second final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. His latest victim has been the promising Jannik, Sinner by 6-3 and 6-3, in 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Sinner’s few options, only 19 years old, they left because they did not break the serve of their rival despite manufacturing four options of ‘break’. More effective was his executioner with a three breaks.

The Greek, the best tennis player of this season, fight for the title for the second time. In 2018 he yielded to Rafael Nadal. This time, Tsitsipas appears more armed and is a tennis player without holes.

He has opted in his favor all nine matches played on the European clay court tour and has done so without giving up a single sleeve (17 in his favor, zero against). Wait in the final tomorrow for the winner of the fratricidal duel between Nadal and Pablo Carreo.

“If I win in Barcelona and Madrid, I promise to come back next year speaking Spanish“, he confessed to the conclusion in the cameras of TVE.

Stefanos promise

The brand new God finalist equals Andrey Rublev as the player with the most victories this season with a total of 26. To find the last tennis player who won in a seven-day margin in Monte Carlo and in Barcelona, ​​you have to go back to 2018 when Nadal did. .