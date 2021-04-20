Conde de God 2021: Nadal-Ivashka: Schedule and where to see the debut of the Spanish champion on TV

Updated 04/20/2021 – 18:21

The 68th edition of the Conde de God tennis tournament is underway. After the absence from the 2020 calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament returns with the presence of Rafa Nadal who is looking for his twelfth title. Dominic Thiem, winner in 2019, did not defend his crown.

Rafa Nadal, who could not cut the 360-point disadvantage of Daniil Medvedev in the ranking in Monte Carlo, needs to lift the title in Barcelona to reach number 2 in the ATP.

Schedule and where to see Nadal’s debut

The second round match between Rafael Nadal and Ilya Ivashka will start at 4:00 pm. Be in the third turn of the RCT Barcelona center court that bears his name.

The Count of God can be followed by Teledeporte. Broadcast in full the 26 games that are played on the center court. As a novelty, this year one of the semifinals and the final of the doubles match will be seen.

The RTVE sports channel broadcast four games a day from Monday to Friday. And on Saturday, the two individual semifinals and one for doubles, and on Sunday the two finals, the individual one at 4:00 p.m., can be seen on La 1 if there is a presence of any Spanish player.

Those in charge of commenting live on all the matches will be Nacho Calvo and Arseni Prez, accompanied by technical commentators and Spanish extenistas Lex Corretja and Joan Balcells.

The information of each day can also be followed by MARCA.com with the chronicles of the matches and the statements of the protagonists. In addition, the live narration of Rafa Nadal’s matches.