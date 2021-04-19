Conde de God 2021: Conde de God tennis tournament: dates, table, schedule and where to watch on TV and online

The edition number 68 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell is already underway. After the absence from the 2020 calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament returns with the presence of Rafa Nadal who goes in search of his twelfth title. Dominic Thiem, winner in 2019, did not defend his crown.

Nadal, who could not cut the 360 ​​points disadvantage in Monte Carlo compared to Daniil Medvedev in the ranking, he needs to lift the title in Barcelona to reach number 2 in the ATP.

Count of God Schedules 2021

The matches start at eleven in the morning and the day lasts until after seven in the afternoon on the courts of the Real Club Tenis de Barcelona.

Paintings of the Count of God

Nadal plays for the less hard part of the table and has Argentine Diego Schwartzman, as the biggest stumbling block towards a hypothetical end. Avoid Stefanos Tsitsipas, as second favorite, Andrey Rublev, his executioner in Monte Carlo, and much of the new generation led by Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov, Casper Ruud, Alex de Miaur and Felix Auger-Aliasime.

Roberto Bautista, fifth seed and exempt from the first round, will meet Pablo Andjar. For his part, Pablo Carreo, sixth among the favorites, bumping into Jordan Thompson or Richard Gasquet.

As regards the rest of the Spanish participation, Carlos Alcaraz will face the American Frances Tiafoe, Feliciano Lpez running into the guest Lorenzo Musetti, Albert Ramos playing with a ‘qualy’, Jaume Munar with Thiago Monteiro and Alejandro Davidovich against Alexander Bublik.

Where to see the Earl of God on television and online

The Count of God can be followed by Teledeporte. Broadcast in full the 26 games played on the center court. As a novelty, this year one of the semifinals and the final of the doubles match will be seen.

The RTVE sports channel broadcast four daily matches from Monday to Friday. And on Saturday, the two individual semifinals and one for doubles, and on Sunday the two finals, the individual at 4:00 p.m., it can be seen on La 1 if there is a presence of any Spanish player.

The managers will comment live all the matches will be Nacho Calvo and Arseni Prez, accompanied by technical commentators and Spanish extenistas Lex Corretja and Joan Balcells.

The Information on each day can also be followed by MARCA.com with the chronicles of the matches and the statements of the protagonists. In addition, the live narration of Rafa Nadal’s matches.