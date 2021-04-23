Conde de God 2021: Carreo meet Nadal in the semifinals of Barcelona

Updated 04/23/2021 – 21:11

The organization of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and the tennis fans who are following this week the classic of the land You already know that on Sunday there will be a Spanish finalist, something that did not happen in the last edition when Dominic Thiem beat Daniil Medvedev.

And all thanks to Pablo Carreo clinging to the brick dust of RCT Barcelona, ​​the club to which he belongs, this Friday. to qualify for the second time in his career for the semi-finals of the competition. He had previously achieved this in the 2018 edition.

The Asturian, after winning the first set, saw Diego Schwartzman sign the tables and put him against the ropes in the tiebreaker sleeve with an initial break. Samuel Lpez’s pupil recovered from that situation with a double break to close a favorable score of 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5.

Tomorrow will be Rafael Nadal’s rival for a place in the final. The other semifinal will be disputed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner. Asturian and Balearic have crossed paths seven times and the champion of 20 greats has always won.