Conde de God 2021: Carlos Alcaraz says goodbye to Tiafoe in his debut in the God tournament

Updated 04/20/2021 – 18:00

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, 17 years old and in position 119 of the ATP ranking, has yielded this Tuesday to Frances Tiafoe in his premiere in the main draw of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

The Murcian, with six games won this year, could not give continuity to his good tennis on the ground and fell at the hands of Tiafoe 6-4 and 7-6 (2). At 17, and with the whole future ahead of him, he blew a 4-1 lead in the second set. The American, which became 29th on the lists just two campaigns ago, performs better on hard surfaces than on land. However, he is not the typical Yankee who gives up learning to play on clay.

In fact, he was on the recent Latin American tour of brick dust in the pictures of Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile. In the Argentine capital he yielded with the Spaniard Jaume Munar and in Chilean lands before Facundo Bagnis.

Alcaraz has just reached the semifinals of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open where he yielded to Jaume Munar. Despite this good result, he will have to go through the preliminary phase of Roland Garros when the lists close on April 12, immediately after the marbell competition.

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil will head to the Mutua Madrid Open, second Masters 1,000 in slow court and where he has been granted an invitation. Tiafoe, his executioner, has earned the right to continue in the draw and will face Diego Schwartzman tomorrow, fourth seed and ninth in the ranking.