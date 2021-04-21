Conde de God 2021: Albert Ramos ends Mannarino and sneaks into the eighths of God

Updated 04/21/2021 – 12:57

Albert Ramos, number 46 in the ATP ranking at 33 years old, this Wednesday became the second Spaniard to qualify for the eighth of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

The Catalan, who came to defeat in three sets the number one of the junior world, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, has ended the resistance of Adrian mannarino for 6-4 and 6-4.

The ward of Jos Mara Daz He thus joins Roberto Bautista in the eighth of the box of the classic of the land. In that round, Andrey Rublev, seven in the ranking and brand-new finalist of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, will be measured.

The Russian, who plays thanks to an invitation from the organization, has knocked down the tough Federico Gaio in the premiere by 6-4 and 6-3. Ramos, despite spending more than three hours on the track with Rune, was scheduled in the first shift of the third day of competition with little margin to recover physically.

The Catalan, who has in the rooms of 2013 and 2017 his ceiling in God, is signing a regular season on clay as evidenced by the finals in Cordoba and the semifinals in Buenos Aires and Marbella.

He has crossed three times with Rublev, who dominates the precedents by two victories to one. The two often train together on the courts of Gav’s 4Slam Tennis. Albert’s good timing made even Rafael Nadal want to train with him to prepare for his tournament debut with Ilya Ivashka.