Condal and San Martín conclude their confrontation at Alejandro Ortea without goals (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Condal and the San Martin tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Alejandro Ortea. The Condal He faced the duel with the intention of tracing his league score after losing the last game to him Colunga by a score of 3-0. On the part of the visiting team, the San Martin reaped a zero draw against the Magpie CF, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the Norean team is seventh after the end of the duel, while the San Martin is second.

During the first part of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half both the Condal and the San Martin they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The technician of the Condal, Dani roces, gave entry to the field to Ivan, Junquera and Lucian Costel replacing Juanma, Alex and Pabio, while on the part of the San Martin, Chiqui de Paz replaced Alex Gonzalez, Antonio Marquez, Ebea Metehe, Alonso and Fernandez by Garcia, Monastery, Cristian Rubio, Abu and Mvondo.

The referee admonished Fidalgo, Hugo Martinez and Diego Arias by the Condal already Abu, Camblor, Cristian Rubio, Ebea Metehe, Mvondo and Fernandez by the sanmartiniego team.

After finishing the match with this tie, the San Martin it was located in the second place of the table with 33 points, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, Condal With this point achieved, he reached seventh place with 22 points, occupying a position for access to the Permanence Phase in the RFEF Third Division, after the game.

Data sheetCount:Mateo, Pabio (Lucian Costel, min.82), Juanma (Ivan, min.20), Joaquín Peña, Hugo Martinez, Juanín, Fidalgo, Diego Arias, Natan, Miguel and Alex (Junquera, min.70)San Martin:García (Alex González, min.25), Poldolin, Camblor, Dorian, Abu (Alonso, min.54), Bamba, Cristian Rubio (Ebea Metehe, min.54), Mvondo (Fernández, min.84), Monastery (Antonio Marquez, min.46), Mati and LandryStadium:Alejandro OrteaGoals:0-0