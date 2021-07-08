Concussion due to the death of a young TV journalist from New York and Florida, graduated from prestigious Yale University

Ayesha K. Faines, a print and television journalist most recently known for her work on the Grapevine TV portal, died suddenly at age 35.

No reported cause of death, happened on July 2. Faines graduated from the prestigious Yale University. He worked as a television journalist for WJXT4 in Jacksonville (Florida) in 2008 and then for My9TV / FOX in the city of New York.

“I was always very proud of his accomplishments after he left the station,” said Melanie Lawson, anchor for WJXT4. “Ayesha was also a fierce defender of women (…) She was a wonderful friend and journalist. This news is simply devastating. My heart is broken for his family. I know she meant the world to them. “

As a freelancer, his work and comments were featured on such outlets as MTV, Essence, Entertainment Tonight, Hot 97, ZORA, Afropunk, and The Michael Baisden Radio Show. His most recent work was with Grapevine TV, a portal focused on African American youth, Deadline said.

Faines also founded “Women Love Power” in 2015, a platform that aims to empower women. “If you’re a black woman determined to be happy by any means necessary, overcome your fear of judgment and any desire for validation. Your journey to liberated bliss will take you to unexplored lands and unconventional life choices, and some people will go crazy, “he commented last April on his Twitter account, where he also It was described as a “sauce boat.”

Ashley Akunna, creator and moderator of Grapevine TV, paid tribute to Faines with a series of posts on Twitter last Tuesday.

