Conclusions Miami Open 2021 Barty and Hurkacz champions

One of the factors that make sport something magical is that unpredictability, that innate ability to surprise and expose all those who take something for granted. The Miami Open 2021 It has been a clear example of a dream come true, such as that of Hubert hurkacz, and of a clearly vindictive title by a woman who is not valued as she deserves: Ashleigh barty. The first major men’s Masters 1000 event this season has resulted in a completely unexpected winner and a sense of great change in the making. Tennis is getting closer and closer to a change of era, and that only increases its appeal. These the conclusions left by the Miami Open 2021:

Hubert Hurkacz, deserved award for uninterrupted progression

.Not being the most mediatic or the most showy does not have to be a disadvantage. The Pole has been able to work calmly, without pause and steadily taking steps forward. Whoever saw him in 2018, when he began to make himself known, can realize that this is a different player. Much more solvent on the backcourt, with a sublime balance between attack and defense, and with a remarkable mobility on the backcourt. Potential in abundance that he has concentrated in 10 splendid days to achieve a memorable triumph in his sports career.

Jannik Sinner, called to mark an era; Sebastian Korda, very exciting performance

.He lost a final, but he won a lot more. That a 19-year-old gets fully involved in the fight for a great title is more than enough guarantee to think that he is going to be a great player. But the most incredible thing about Sinner is that he seems to have room for improvement in all his shots, and more importantly, the ability and motivation to do so. For his part, Korda shows that his good performance in previous months is a warning to sailors that a great player is being forged.

Lack of solvency of the presumable Big 4 that should be created

.Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev arrived with the vitola of great favorites to the tournament, but none could perform at their level. Since the end of the first Grand Slam of the year, everyone has had some surprising and unseemly defeat for players who want to succeed the Big 3 as great dominators. They may not be able to do it with outstanding regularity. They will continue to be references and favorites wherever they go, but the shadow of suspicion about their long-term consistency looms large.

Roberto Bautista, elusive recognition of constancy

.The spark needed to get a great title was lacking and that has been missed more than once in Castellón. Fantastic tennis player, privileged mind and tireless worker, Roberto had a magnificent opportunity to become champion, but after beating Medvedev he succumbed to Sinner. You will have to continue to pursue that title that does justice to your track record and attitude.

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov do not finish starting

.The two young Canadians are a constant “yes but no”. The expectations placed on him are enormous, as his infinite potential deserves, but they are not capable of taking steps forward with firmness in big tournaments. They are still eagerly awaiting them.

Ashleigh Barty, a fully deserved number 1

.Impressive week for the Australian, a tennis player with a style of play as particular and precious as it is effective. The lack of credit it gets from the general public is unfair, and it proved it again with a splendid performance, beating some of its great rivals for glory, present and future. Extend your lead in the WTA rankings and revalidate the title in Miami.

Bianca Andreescu is once again ready to fight for glory

.The young Canadian is much needed on the WTA circuit; for his charisma, his game and his power to develop. She was once again that player who conveys the feeling of being unapproachable at times, and showing off a competitive bomb-proof claw. If the injuries respect him, he will return to the maximum option week after week.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina, the difficulty of taking another step

.Belarusian and Ukrainian continue to search hard for that turning point in their sports careers. Their big goal is the Grand Slam, but they need to be competitive regularly in tournaments like Miami and feel that they have the necessary weapons to be champions. It is costing them much more than expected given their potential.

The deep crisis of Karolina Pliskova and the upward trend of Maria Sakkari

.The Czech accumulates permanent defeats and remains mired in a game crisis, results and perhaps something else. It seems that she has reached a point of psychological exhaustion after many years settled in the elite without finding the prize she was looking for: a Grand Slam title. You need to reset quickly if you don’t want to bottom out and make it very difficult to emerge hard. Quite the opposite is what is seen in the Greek tennis player, increasingly solid and with clear feelings of being able to do something important.

Sara Sorribes is here to stay

The month that the Spanish tennis player has curdled is to frame. His performance in Mexican tournaments and in Miami shows that this is not a flash of a day, and that continuous effort over the years can pay off. Sorribes is playing with enormous confidence, more aggressive and coming up to the net with recurrence, without giving up that innate ability to defend herself from the bottom and adapt to her rival, finding the game that is most uncomfortable. It breaks into the top-50 and threatens to move higher if it maintains this level.