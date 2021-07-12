Conclusions left by Wimbledon 2021 champions Djokovic and Barty

Hard days on Mondays after a Grand Slam, leaving behind a wave of emotions hardly comparable to any other sporting event. Wimbledon 2021 He closes it and does so with the feeling that a fundamental chapter in tennis history has been written during these weeks. Novak Djokovic has put a triple tie at the top of the Grand Slams won classification, returned to compete on his favorite track Roger Federer while in the women’s tournament it was Ashleigh barty who became champion and closed a circle in her professional career and in the history of Australian tennis.

But before approaching the ten tournament takeaways in the traditional way, it is a good idea to introduce an extra one, as a tip. A reflection with an asterisk that encompasses two aspects; the return of an apparent normality, with bleachers packed with enthusiastic audiences, whose fervor for tennis has fueled all tennis players and made us viewers dream that the end of the coronavirus nightmare is near. And on the other hand, a special chapter to honor the effort of Andy Murray, who took a mass bath and a tribute with two games won, but left with doubts about his future, as well as to trust that Serena Williams step back on the grass of the London Grand Slam and her retirement is not a final farewell that a legend like her would not deserve.

1. Novak Djokovic, a legendary athlete who honors tennis

Words are running out to define what the Serbian tennis player is doing. A firm dominator of world tennis since 2011, the comeback over Federer and Nadal that he has made in the last decade has been absolutely staggering. Balancing 20 Grand Slams with Swiss and Spanish is the firm confirmation that it is becoming increasingly difficult to discuss his role as the best tennis player in history. He breaks all the records and he does it with a sufficiency never seen before.

2. Matteo Berrettini, the beginning of a dynasty on grass?

Fabulous sensations that the Italian tennis player has transmitted in this tour on grass. His title at Queen’s showed that he has a style of play that is perfectly suited to this surface, and the way he has shone at the All England Lawn Tennis Club predicts huge successes for him. First experience in a Grand Slam final and he did the job.

3. Roger Federer, lights and shadows in the return of the king

It was one of the great attractions of the tournament and there is much to appreciate about what the Swiss did. That with 39 years and more than 16 months without competing regularly he has managed to get into the quarterfinals, has enormous merit. However, Roger is never enough, and the way he ended up losing to Hurkacz, fitting in that painful twist, raised questions about whether he will persevere in his efforts to get back on top.

4. Exciting green shoots in three youngsters born to play on grass

Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz and Félix Auger-Aliassime have emerged as tennis players who have a lot of room to continue growing and exploring their limits. The two Canadians had an exceptional grass tour, which they confirmed on the London lawn, while the Pole was able to beat Medvedev and Federer, re-encountering that level of tennis that led him to be champion in Miami this year.

5. Difficulties of the best NextGen to compete on grass

Very notable disappointments from Tsitsipas, Zverev, Medvedev and Rublev. The particular Big 4 who should lead the generational changeover has shown during all his assaults on the grass that his game does not adapt to this surface, as well as that they have serious problems keeping the competitive tension permanently. The Greek accused the hangover of the success that the tour on land was for him, while the other three arrived with low expectations and their worst omens were fulfilled.

6. Ashleigh Barty, a deserved victory for the best in the world

Legendary, meritorious and exciting. This is how the Australian tennis player’s triumph at Wimbledon can be defined, succeeding and honoring her compatriot Goolagong, the last winning Aussie tennis player in London. The potential, talent and competitive character of a number 1 who can be perpetuated in that position is not valued as it deserves.

7. Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber reengage in the fight for glory

Many already gave up the Czech and the German, but both have found inspiration in a splendid tournament for them. They were stopped by Barty, but they showed great tennis that allows them to reconnect and suggests that, if they maintain this level, they will soon be eligible for Grand Slam titles again.

8. The upward trend of three players called to glory

Aryna Sabalenka explored her limits in a Grand Slam, Ons Jabeur wowed the world with a game that was as precious as it was effective, and Barbora Krejcikova revealed that her success in Paris was not a flash of a day, but that she has plenty of tennis to qualify for all continuously.

9. Cori Gauff continues to burn stages in her exciting progression

Second consecutive Grand Slam in which the very young American tennis player has managed to get into the second week. Doing something like that at the age of 17 and showing the maturity and potential she shows off, is the clear endorsement to think of her as a player who makes history and starts winning majors much sooner than one might expect.

10. Protagonism and brilliance of Spanish women’s tennis

Garbiñe Muguruza has recovered good feelings, but cannot fully materialize them, Paula Badosa confirms her upward trend evident when entering the second week of the tournament, while Carla Suárez moved the entire tennis world with her dedication and courage in the farewell final of Wimbledon. To all this, we must add the feat of Ane Mintegi, champion at junior level, which predicts strong emotions for the future.