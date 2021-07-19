Conclusions duel Spain United States prior to Olympic Games

On few occasions a friendly match arouses as much media relevance and world attention as the one they have played United States and Spain in Las Vegas, less than a week before the start of his participation in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. Both teams start with the vitola of clear candidates for the title and the intimate rivalry they have experienced saw a new episode in which the umpteenth version of the Dream Team won by 83-76, without accusing the losses of Booker, Middleton and Holiday, and redeeming himself from his two defeats against Nigeria and Australia. Sergio Scariolo’s team competed with pride and continued to try things on their way to a medal that ends a historic cycle. These are the conclusions derived from the match:

1. Durant and Lillard put the magic on a brilliant defensive team led by Draymond Green

There is a lot of talk about the offensive power of American teams, but it is the defense that really makes a difference. Their physical superiority only manifests itself when they start to climb lines, put hands and play with intensity. Green is the key element of a very remarkable gear set up by Popovich, aware that the offensive success will come sooner or later, usually at the hands of Durant and Lillard.

2. Jayson Tatum, undervalued and without finding his space

It can be a double-edged sword to have called up such an important player in the NBA and not know how to find his space. The Boston Celtics has a notable distrust, does not find his place on the court when seeing how Durant occupies his usual space and lacks the offensive relevance that he shows in his team. If they don’t fix this issue, which is difficult considering the addition of two other highly offensive perimeter players like Middleton and Booker, Tatum’s discontent can be a problem.

3. The rebound as a great argument to build glory in the Spanish team

The Americans defended the game well in the low post, making it difficult to connect with Pau and Marc, due to their assists and fast hands. But where they suffered a lot was on the rebound, unable to close the bleeding led by Garuba. Spain demonstrated to charge it with efficiency and intelligence, finding in this a remarkable argument to hope to surprise anyone and structure their game, even when there is a mistake.

4. Scariolo sells the version of the wolf dressed as lamb

“The gold is already reserved.” These were the words of the Spanish coach at the end of the match, influencing the power of the NBA team. “If they play to their full potential, no one can dispute their victory, our goal is the medal.” He is not without reason, but neither is he without someone who thinks that Spain can compete face to face with the North Americans and have the opportunity to defeat them. He played competitive fangless in Las Vegas and was close.

5. Juancho Hernangómez will be in Tokyo 2021

Incognito cleared. The Madrid player’s injury was not as serious as expected and he will travel with the team to the Olympics, offering many things to a team in which he will be important. His ability to change in defense against any rival player, power in the rebound and when occupying the paint, as well as efficiency in the outside shot, make him a decisive player for the success options of the Spanish team.