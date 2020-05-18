NTT Corporation (NTT President and CEO: Jun Sawada) has entered into a cooperation agreement on the ITER Project with the ITER International Fusion Energy Organization (ITER Organization).

Supporting the ITER Project, which aims to build the world’s first experimental hydrogen fusion reactor, NTT will accelerate the “development of innovative environmental and energy technologies” and contribute to reducing the environmental impact of customers, companies and society.

ITER construction site in Provence in the south of France (Photo: Business Wire)

1. History

The ITER Project is an extraordinarily large international project that aims to build the world’s first experimental hydrogen fusion reactor (ITER) to prove the scientific and technical feasibility of fusion energy for peaceful purposes. The ITER Organization, an international organization with seven members – Japan, the European Union, Russia, the United States, South Korea, China and India – is involved in the ITER Project.

NTT’s objective is “Zero Environmental Impact”, supporting customers, companies and society in reducing their impact on the environment through our research and development, aiming to create innovations that break conventional limitations and seeking business activities designed to reduce deleterious effects on the environment. For example, NTT is preparing to establish Space Environment and Energy Laboratories, which will conduct research aimed at creating innovative energy and environment technologies. THE

NTT assumes the use of photonic technologies, developed for the IOWN * concept, and will work to extend the current ICT technologies, which would benefit the ITER Project. THE

* IOWN (Innovative Wireless and Optical Network) is a future communications infrastructure, to create a smarter world using cutting-edge technologies, such as photonics and computing technology.

2. Scope of Cooperation

Under the strategic intention of this Cooperation Agreement, NTT will collaborate in the following areas.

Exploration of innovative future communication and information technology, including ultra-high speed networking, ultra-low latency network connectivity, data storage, computing and global network infrastructure.

Exploration of the “IOWN” concept, including All-Photonics Network, Digital Twin Computing and Cognitive Foundation.

It is the first time that the ITER Organization has signed a long-term non-commercial cooperation agreement with a private Japanese company. As a general participant in ICT, capable of providing full-stack full-lifecycle services on a global scale, the NTT Group will collaborate on information distribution and control platforms in preparation for the first ITER plasma from 2025. The

NTT will work out the details and conclude an implementation contract.

3. Executive statements

“In order to achieve zero environmental impact, NTT is conducting research and development to create the innovations necessary to achieve this objective, and conducting its business activities in a way that reduces its effects on the environment. Safe and permanent fusion energy is one of the most promising technologies in this important effort. We believe that NTT’s innovative research and development activities, including IOWN, and our ability to build global infrastructure can make a valuable contribution to the ITER Organization, a leading research entity in this field Under this agreement, we will work closely with the ITER Organization to demonstrate the viability of fusion power on an industrial scale for the first time in human history. ”

– Jun Sawada, President and CEO of NTT

“We, with the seven members of ITER, believe that the power of fusion can become a vital, clean and safe contributor to the global energy mix for our civilization from this century on, for countless millennia, and the progress of the ITER project is essential to that path. It is a pleasure to have global ICT companies, like NTT, as one of our long-term non-commercial collaboration partners, with the solid ability to develop advanced global ICT technologies, as well as the ability to visualize strategies future technologies, such as the IOWN concept that the merger will definitely need “.-

Bernard Bigot, Managing Director, ITER Organization.

About NTT

NTT believes in solving social problems through our business operations, applying technology for good. We help customers accelerate growth and innovate new digital business models. Our services include digital business consultancy, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all backed by our deep experience and innovation in the industry.

As one of the top five global suppliers of technology and business solutions, our diverse teams operate in 88 countries and regions and provide services to more than 190 of them. We serve 85% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other customers and communities around the world.

