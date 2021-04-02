Conciliation, co-responsibility and economy of care

Shutterstock / 4 PM production ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J6UYgoUE3oG8euq4c14K5A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Qcfz9r2mgDASDXxxEsP5ag–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/77edcb2cf3c40a6dac2b63e59c6a693a” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J6UYgoUE3oG8euq4c14K5A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Qcfz9r2mgDASDXxxEsP5ag–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/77edcb2cf3c40a6dac2b63e59c6a693a”/>

For several decades now, actions have been developed aimed at promoting the reconciliation between work and family life. They have been, eminently, legislative reforms in the field of labor law and Social Security.

With them, an attempt has been made to create new legal mechanisms to regulate leave (breastfeeding, maternity, paternity …), leave of absence (first to care for children, and then to care for a dependent family member) and reductions in working hours (for the same reasons). These measures have allowed the conciliation to materialize, in fact, in rights of absence from the workplace.

The most recent, announced by the Government of Spain at the beginning of March, goes beyond the family environment. It not only seeks to help conciliation and co-responsibility: it also seeks to create quality employment in the care sector, and to dignify and certify the professional experience of non-formal care.

Work life, conciliation and woman

Historically, the exercise of labor rights linked to the reconciliation of work and family life has been exercised mainly by women. Normally, workers with training / remuneration levels that justified their absences for two reasons:

The validity of a very powerful endoculturation on female performance in the care area (sociological argument of social roles).

The lower salary losses due to the absence of work of the woman than of the male spouse to assume care responsibilities (economic argument of the marginal cost).

This female wage gap has in turn generated a gap in social benefits. Strictly speaking, these gaps have not been caused by discriminatory actions by companies, but are the result of the valuation / quantification of working time by gender (duration of professional careers, working hours).

Conciliation and social policies

In 1999, the first law was launched to promote the reconciliation of working and family life for working people. This first phase of social policies allowed working mothers to take care of their children until they were three or twelve years old (as the case may be), but leaving aside the rest of those in need of care. On the other hand, it generated multiform gaps in the labor market.

In a second phase, with Organic Law 3/2007 for the effective equality of women and men, they try to make the rights of absence for conciliation neutral. Now it is the workers, parents of minors in need of care, the recipients of legal mechanisms that will allow care at home and the development of a professional life.

With Royal Decree Law 6/2019 on urgent measures to guarantee equal treatment and opportunities between women and men in employment and occupation, the third and penultimate phase begins, which provides flexibility to not be in the workplace and, therefore, a new flexibility is inserted.

The new model, without affecting the legal-labor institutions, enables to organize the time and the workplace. In this way, without leaving the labor market or reducing working hours, care schemes can be planned, a priori solvent, regardless of gender.

In this phase, compulsory absence rights for male parents are extrapolated and leave for the birth of a child appears, a necessary successor to paternity leave.

Add joint responsibility to the conciliation

At this point the legislative reforms linked to the working subject begin to creak. Conciliation schemes need a sociological change aimed at building co-responsibility. Thus, in homes, care tasks must be assumed, equitably and indistinctly, by the two members of the progeny.

This change has not been achieved and the roles are maintained, both in the care of minors and in that of dependent family members (ascendants or elderly with functional diversity).

Employers have also been called to act as agents of change to achieve effective equality through the promotion of co-responsible conciliation. But companies have not been able, or have not known, to be part of the transformation of the paradigm. Neither in the most feminized sectors, nor in the masculinized ones, nor in the neutral ones.

The professional classification systems and those for professional promotion and remuneration suffer from defects linked to gender. However, the new rules linked to wage discrimination and equality plans try to stop them.

Conciliation, resignation or outsourcing?

Two generalized strategies for female conciliation continue to be maintained:

Outsourcing works both for the care of minors and elderly people in the care of working women (children over 12 years of age or of legal age with a disability; elderly people with or without a declared degree of dependency).

This process contemplates the possibilities offered by both public education schemes (nurseries, schooling and public extracurricular activities), as well as private forms of caring for people and things.

In the care of the elderly, the public systems of social services for the care of dependency have shared space with the private contracting (formal and informal) for the provision of care at home.

Reconciliation and vulnerability

There is a lack of public, universalized and solvent educational services and social care services, and not all working women can access these outsourcing strategies.

Many women lack the financial resources necessary to contract the care services that their minors or elderly dependents need in the private market. Furthermore, they cannot exercise their rights of absence because they cannot renounce their salary income, and many times they do not have the possibility of making another subject jointly responsible.

This impossibility of solving the conciliation deficit is one of the consequences of belonging to a group in a particularly vulnerable situation. For being the head of a monomarental family, lacking sufficient income or being a victim of gender violence (to indicate the most obvious reasons).

The care economy: support for conciliation

In this sense, the new public policies of conciliation and co-responsibility could represent a new way of solving the many existing gaps. They are no longer limited only to reforming labor institutions, but they act in the economic aspect of care through the transfer of monetary resources, direct or indirect, to those workers, eminently women, who cannot carry out personal and direct care themselves. of their dependents, nor can they pay in the private market – or even in the unsubsidized public market – the price of the different care.

Then you can see how extensive the care market is. Today still invisible.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

María Gema Quintero Lima does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.