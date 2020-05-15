Garbiñe Muguruza participated this Friday in a videoconference jointly organized by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) with eleven ‘junior’ players, among which was the Andorran Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva, Reigning champion of the Australian Open in her category at just 14 years old.

In fact, she was in charge of opening Question Time and asked for advice on how to manage the pressure before each game. The Spanish with the best WTA ranking at the time was clear. “It is difficult. You will always have pressure. In a way, I like it because it means that I care a lotor. I try to talk a lot with my team about how to manage the match, who is my opponent because that always reassures me. “

Among many other topics, he spoke about his good relationship with Conchita Martinez, his current coach, and the fact of having her back in his box to find the way to success again. “The good thing about having a coach who has been very good as a player is that he usually understands you a lot. As Conchita has been in very special moments because she understands me a lot as a player in that aspect and it is an advantage. I am very fortunate to share that experience with her, “she said.

THE MEMORY OF THE FIRST ‘GRAND SLAM’

One of his most special memories dates back to June 2016 when he conquered Roland Garros against the American Serena Williams. When I was little I played a lot on land and always said that Roland Garros is the most important tournament on land. It is a tournament that I dreamed of winning and the fact of having achieved it against the most difficult opponent to beat was very specialAlthough the first big memory was his first WTA title achieved in Australia. “Wow, I have won my first WTA title! Maybe I can win a bigger tournament or a Grand Slam. “

Muguruza, who has been confined to the coronavirus at his residence in Geneva, Switzerland, also answered the question about how he maintained his motivation after learning that the tennis break will stretch, at least, until August. “It is a test, like a test to see who really has the desire and the ambition, that when the competition arrives you will know who has trained and who has not. I take it as a mental test so that when the time comes I will make sure to be fresh and fit, “he concluded.

