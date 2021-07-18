Conchita Martínez’s speech in the Hall of Fame 2021

Fifty seasons had passed since he hung up the racket, but after Conchita Martinez He still had to live one of the most special days of his professional career. The Spanish tennis player, former world No. 2 and champion of 33 individual titles, showed her best smile last night in Newport at the induction ceremony Tennis Hall of Fame, where he shared a carpet with Goran Ivanisevic and the Original 9 with Billie Jean King at the helm.

She thus becomes the sixth Spanish tennis player to achieve this privilege, after they already did. Manuel Alonso (1977), Manuel Santana (1984), Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (2007), Andres Gimeno (2009) and Manuel Orantes (2012). For us he was already a star, but now he can finally be considered a legend of our sport on an international level. Of course, the heartfelt and moving speech of the 1994 Wimbledon champion was not lacking, possibly the greatest milestone of her career.

“Good afternoon to everybody. Thanks to you, Raquel, you are my best friend and I love you very much. Your words fill me with immense happiness, I feel proud to be living this moment. This day has finally arrived after having waited for it for a year and a half. Raquel, I know that you have been very active to achieve all this, you have put all the enthusiasm so that I could have this gift, so I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now I see many familiar faces up here, one of the many things that tennis has given me, incredible friendships and the opportunity to meet fabulous people every place I went.

I would like to thank the entire committee and the Hall of Fame members for this induction, it is an honor for me to be here and to be a part of tennis history. Since I arrived in Newport they have made sure that I enjoy every moment, they have made me feel really welcome. Seeing the museum and reviewing all the legends that have passed through here has made me feel even more grateful and honored that my name can be among them. It is an incredible feeling and a privilege that I will cherish all my life..

My love for tennis was born the moment I saw my older brothers playing in the family home in Spain. From that moment I wanted to be like them, so I picked up a racket for the first time when I was 9 years old and started hitting against a wall, from that moment I knew that that was all I wanted to do. Competing against players my age, or even older, made me think that one day I could fulfill my dream, become a great player, who knows if one of the best in the world. Maybe I could even get to play with my idols, Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe.

Hundreds of images of many games go through my mind right now, each and every one of them is part of me, they are all special. I know I never managed to be a master of serve and volley, but with the backhand I did manage to be decent on more than one occasion (laughs). So I began to give private classes in Monzón, my hometown, where I soon began to win national championships, which forced me to move to Barcelona to have the opportunity to face the best of my generation. The beginnings were not easy, but nothing stopped me on that path to become a professional player. “

Wimbledon and Spain, the pillars of his career

“In 1988 I won my first WTA title, in Sofia. In total there were 33 titles, the last one in January 2005. However, when fans and journalists ask me which one is my favorite, there I have no doubt: Wimbledon. I always had conflicting emotions every time I had to play on grass, probably because Spanish tennis players never had much experience on this surface, but I accepted the challenge and worked hard to change my results. Today I am proud to have been the first Spanish to win the title thereThe memory of playing and beating Martina Navratilova in that final, who was looking to win her tenth crown, will stay with me forever.

To have been part of the team of Federation Cup In the 90s it was also a privilege, the truth is that we had a great team, including all the coaches, doctors and physiotherapists. From there I also took great friendships forever. In total we managed to play ten Federation Cup finals and win five of them, which makes me very proud for having represented my country for so long. But I must say one thing, playing for your country in the Federation Cup or in the Olympic Games is not a walk in the park, the responsibility is enormous, since you feel that you carry the hopes of an entire country on your shoulders. The dream was not easy, but I always felt privileged and proud to represent Spain ”.