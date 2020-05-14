There are tennis players that despite not having reached number 1 in the world or lacking the record that some of their rivals achieved, they deserve an exceptional place in the history of tennis. One of them is, without a doubt, Conchita Martinez. The epic and pioneering character with which the Aragonese was adorned with that memorable title in Wimbledon 1994 He assured him a place in the Olympus of Spanish and world sports. But there was much more.

Finalist in the 1998 Australian Open, in Roland Garros 2000, number 2 of the WTA ranking and with 33 titles in its showcases, Conchita’s role in the Rome tournament was simply memorable. It is convenient to look back and verify the greatness of a woman who has managed to convert herself, positioning herself as one of the great experts in world tennis and a diamond on the bench, but also in her work to publicize the wonders of this sport, with her outstanding role as a commentator.

He did not possess the most powerful shots nor the most remarkable physique, but Conchita had an innate ability to read games, interpret the game of his rivals and apply sublime emotional intelligence. Inspired by a Italic Forum who surrendered at his feet, can boast of being one of the best players in the entire history of the Rome tournament, so far. And it’s just Chris Evert it owns more titles in the Roman capital that she; The American won five times for Conchita’s four, with the same record as Serena Williams and Gabriela Sabatini. However, the fact that Monzón won its four titles consecutively, elevates its figure to a higher status.

Between 1993 and 1996, the Spanish did not know defeat in the Foro Italico. His first wound came after an impeccable week in which he did not let a single set escape, imposing himself with tremendous force on rivals of the entity of Martina Navratilova, Mary Joe Fernández or Gabriela Sabatini, 7-5 6-1 in the final. History would repeat itself a year later, with overwhelming triumphs on its way to the final, where it measured forces with a Navratilova who could not take revenge the previous year. The result was 7-6 (5) 6-4 and Conchita put Roma at his feet. The Italian public always knew how to recognize the courage and particular style of a woman who became his muse during those editions.

The third title came with only one set lost, in the first round against Adriana Serra Zanetti, possibly the result of the exhaustion that it meant for Martinez to arrive from Hamburg just a few days before the start of the tournament, after winning the title in the German city, letting out only seven games. It was evident that his confidence was through the roof and he overcame that initial scare to end up winning against rivals of the entity of Mary Pierce and Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, in the final, 6-3 6-1. He put the icing on poker in 1996, having to suffer in the quarterfinals and semifinals against Magdalena Maleeva and Iva Majoli, respectively, and ending with a solid victory against Martina Hingis by 6-3 6-2.

He could have further enlarged his legend, but in the 1997 edition he succumbed in the final to Mary Pierce, whose triumph was perceived worldwide as a heroism for having finally overthrown the empress of an empire forged in the Foro Italico. In 1998 the start of the generational change was observed, with a Serena Williams that was imposed on the Spanish in the second round and predicted what was coming in subsequent years.

Conchita remained competitive and was about to achieve in 2000 the award she so deserved: a title in Roland Garros. However, Mary Pierce crossed his path, causing Rome will remain forever as the favorite tournament for the Spanish on clay. Will anyone manage to chain four consecutive titles on Roman clay? At the moment, it seems complicated so the feat of Conchita Martinez it continues with the power of exclusivity.

.