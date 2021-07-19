Conchita Martínez enters the Tennis Hall of Fame

The extenista Conchita Martinez, who became number two in the world on the world women’s circuit and completed her career with 33 individual titles, including a Wimbledon, was included in the International Tennis Hall of Fame at an event held in Newport (United States).

Conchita Martínez, retired from the competition fifteen seasons ago and current coach of Garbiñe Muguruza, shared this recognition with the Croatian Goran ivanisevic. Both were elected to the Hall of Fame last year but the pandemic prevented the staging of the ceremony. Now, the inclusion of the two former Wimbledon winners was alongside that of coach Dennis Van der Meer and the members of the Original 9, pioneers in women’s professional tennis.

The former player has become the sixth Spanish tennis player to achieve this honor after Manuel Alonso (1977), Manuel Santana (1984), Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (2007), Andres Gimeno (2009) and Manuel Orantes (2012). The International Hall of Fame is the highest recognition in tennis that highlights the importance of the achievements and the contribution made to the history of this sport.

WTA Doha

Sabalenka-Muguruza: Victorión to gain momentum

03/02/2021 AT 21:55

“Seeing the museum and reviewing all the legends that have passed through here has made me feel even more grateful and honored that my name can be among them. It is an incredible feeling and a privilege that I will cherish all my life,” said Conchita Martínez in his speech.

Conchita Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 to become the first Spanish to win at the All England Club. He also played in the final of the Australian Open in 1998 and Roland Garros in 2000. He has three Olympic medals in doubles and five Federation Cups, also listed among his many achievements.

On a day like today, April 16: One of our greatest tennis players, Conchita Martínez, is born

Individual Federation Cup

🎾 Garbiñe Muguruza will open the duel for promotion with Belgium against Flipkens

04/19/2019 AT 12:05

Individual Federation Cup

Garbiñe Muguruza will open the duel for promotion with Belgium against Flipkens

04/19/2019 AT 12:08