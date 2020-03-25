Conchavirus, the coronavirus-shaped bread to lighten quarantine | Instagram

The new arrives “Conchavirus“the new creation product of Mexican ingenuity, the bread that honors the coronavirus and that promises to make the days of quarantine.

Fans of bread will be able to find a new variety of the much-requested food since a new creation arrived at one of the bakeries Mexican.

The “Conchavirus“which is found in different presentations of colorHowever, there have not yet been people who testify its flavor.

It may interest you Coronavirus is registered as a new beer brand in Mexico

However, this new product He has not ceased to amaze at the great ability of Mexicans to take everything with humor and highlight the ingenuity that characterizes the Mexican.

It is worth mentioning that this beautiful creation It went viral this morning on Twitter and has already accumulated over a thousand likes and has been shared around 300 times.

Mexican ingenuity does not “close borders”

The conchaviruses arrive, created by the Juanito bakery in Iztapalapa, which refer to the coronavirus and has a cost of 6.50 pesos. Do you dare to try them? pic.twitter.com/KDS82vXWxR

– La Romántica 929 (@ LaRomantica929)

March 23, 2020

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

If you are one of the very curious people or very addicted to breadYou can find it at a bakery in the Zacatepec neighborhood, in Iztapalapa, Mexico City.

The family Rivas, was responsible for putting the slogan “the penalties with bread are less” into practice and they decided to get something good out of the critical situation that the country and the whole world are experiencing due to this new pandemic. The Covid-19.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the same way, its inventors thought about the current situation, so the price of this curious novelty it oscillates the $ 6.50.

The product is characterized by having a shape like the one we have known similar to Covid-19 virus, and as the authors point out, it was created to raise public awareness about the new disease.

The Rivas initially thought of baptizing bread with the name virulent shells or crown-shells, but in the end they left it as conchavirus.

You can also read Youtuber Princezee licks subway tube, claims not to be afraid of coronavirus

The innovative “Conchavirus“It became known on social networks after the image showing the Coronavirus turned into a bread of different colors, green, pink, blue and yellow went viral. Do you dare to try it?

.