The Government will make an exception with the concessionaires and ITV

They will remain closed in large provinces such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia

The Government has communicated that all concessionaires may open in those provinces that access Phase 1 of the de-escalation of confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, regardless of whether they exceed 400 square meters of surface.

The regulations prior to the current one prohibited commercial establishments of more than 400 square meters from reopening in Phase 1, but sources from the Executive confirmed yesterday to Europa Press that an exception would be made with the dealers and Technical Inspection centers of Vehicles.

The sector explained that “verbal confirmation” was obtained that it would be so, and finally the Ministry of Health published today the written order to begin to reverse the ERTE in force since the state of alarm was decreed in the middle of March.

The reopening will depend on the situation of each province. The concessionaires of those that have accessed Phase 1 of the de-escalation will be open, but they will have to respect 30% of the maximum capacity, so an appointment will be required to go to them.

This means that in large provinces such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia that remain in Phase 0 this measure will not be applied yet. These three territories occupy about 60% of the automobile market.

“The sector starts up when a customer enters a dealership and buys a car. That is what will happen already from Monday. We see this reopening as an opportunity to send a clear message to society and customers that dealers are at their disposal to serve them, always individually and safely, “said Marta Blázquez, executive vice president of FACONAUTO management.

“This is the first step for car recovery to occur And, as employers, we will continue to work with the Administration to also ensure a gradual and safe transition towards the new normality, in which our sector will be in a position to accelerate the economic and social recovery of the country at the end of the crisis. ”

The automotive industry is confident that the de-escalation will slow down the collapse of vehicle registrations, which fell 69% in March and 96% in April, since the commercials cannot do their job. They assume that the 2019 numbers will be almost impossible, but at least they hope to start taking the flight.

The news comes just two days after the associations ANFAC, FACONAUTO, GANVAM and SERNAUTO met with representatives of the Executive to transfer the sector’s shock plan, with short-term measures to guarantee viability and employment in the sector.

The four employers valued the meeting positively, in which they found that the Government shared the relevance of the sector in Spain and the urgency of putting in place measures to reverse the effects of the pandemic. In the short term, the priority is to ensure openings and reactivate demand, as well as ensuring the liquidity of the sector’s business fabric and delving into measures of labor flexibility. In the medium term, the sector plan proposes to address a change in automobile taxation and carry out measures to boost investment and Industry 4.0.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.