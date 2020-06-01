The State of Alagoas published last Friday, the 29th, the bidding notice for the concession of water supply and sewage services in the Metropolitan Region of Maceió. The planned investments reach R $ 2.6 billion in 35 years, informed the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), in a note.

The deadline for submitting proposals is September 25, and the auction will be held at B3, on September 30. The criterion for choosing the winner of the auction will be the offer with the highest grant for the concession, with a minimum value of R $ 15.125 million.

The winning concessionaire of the auction will have to universalize the water supply in six years and take the sewage network to 90% of the population by the 16th year of the contract.

The Metropolitan Region of Maceió has about 1.5 million inhabitants, out of a total of 3.3 million from the entire state of Alagoas. It is also planned to reduce the level of water losses in the local network, which should drop from the current level from 59% to 25% after 20 years.

According to the BNDES, the concession foresees investments of R $ 2 billion in the first eight years. The project is the first to be auctioned within the bank’s program for structuring projects in the sanitation sector, whose goal is to provide access to water and sewage to at least 20 million people.

According to the development bank, the Companhia de Saneamento de Alagoas (Casal) will continue to operate, responsible for capturing and treating the water to be distributed by the future concessionaire.

“The private operator will be responsible for the operation of the distribution of treated water to the end user and of the entire sanitary sewage system, in addition to carrying out improvement works on all systems, including the system that will be operated by CASAL”, explained the BNDES in the note.

