This Saturday is celebrated LaLiga Santander Fest, an international charity festival organized by the League in collaboration with Banco Santander, Universal Music and the rest of its sponsors, players, clubs, artists and GTS. This solidarity solidarity concert unites fifty artists and athletes to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which airs in more than 180 countries and will start at 6:00 p.m., has in its list of artists Aitana, Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Antonio Carmona, Antonio José, Antonio Orozco, Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Beret, Cami, Danna Paola, David Bisbal, Diogo Piçarra, El Arrebato, José Mercé, Juanes, Juan Magan , Lang Lang, Lola Indigo, Lucas Vidal, Luciano Pereyra, Luis Fonsi, Manuel Carrasco, Miriam Rodríguez, Mon Laferte, Morat, Pablo Alborán, Pablo López, Raphael, Rosario, Sebastián Yatra, Taburete, Tini and Vanesa Martín.

As for the footballers, Iker Muniain, from Athletic Club; Koke and Saúl, from Atlético de Madrid; Oier Sanjurho, from CA Osasuna; Manu García, from Deportivo Alavés; Gerard Piqué and Iván Rakitic, from FC Barcelona; Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata, from Getafe CF; Víctor Díaz, from Granada CF; José Luis Morales, from Levante UD; Hugo Mallo, from RC Celta; Javi López and Wu Lei, from RCD Espanyol in Barcelona; Xisco Campos, from RCD Mallorca; Joaquín, from Real Betis Balompié; Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez, from Real Madrid CF; Unai Bustinza, from the CD Leganés; Asier Illarramendi, of the Royal Society; Javi Moyano of Real Valladolid CF; Sergi Enrich, from SD Eibar; Jesús Navas, of Sevilla FC; Dani Parejo and Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia CF; and Santi Cazorla, from Villarreal CF.

Also present at the festival other personalities from the world of entertainment and sport such as Eva González and Toni Aguilar, in charge of presenting the macro-concert, or the tennis player Rafa Nadal, who participates as ambassador of Banco Santander.

The festival is beneficial and, in this sense, Banco Santander itself has already carried out a first donation of half a million euros. Users who wish to make donations can access www.laliga.com/laligasantanderfest, where you will find all the information on how to contribute to the initiative.

All collected It will be donated, through the Banco Santander Foundation, to help mitigate the effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the one hand, the largest volume will be directed to the purchase of sanitary material and will be channeled following the government’s health priorities, in coordination with the Superior Sports Council (CSD).

Further, another part of the proceeds will go to the solidarity initiative #SaldremosJuntos, a project launched by Saúl Ñiguez together with a group of athletes, journalists, influencers and designers, which seeks to help SMEs and freelancers affected by COVID-19.